Provident Financial plc (PFG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 809.38 ($10.58).

Several research firms have issued reports on PFG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 753 ($9.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Shore Capital upgraded Provident Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

LON PFG traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting GBX 513.40 ($6.71). 752,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 426.60 ($5.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,284 ($42.91).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

