Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (PTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTI. ValuEngine raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

Shares of PTI opened at $5.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.94. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.38.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,086.77% and a negative return on equity of 96.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 40,000 shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 266,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,593.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 44,653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 2,396.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 52,756 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study.

