Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (PTI) Director Acquires $270,000.00 in Stock

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,593.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:PTI opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.93. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.38.
Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,086.77% and a negative return on equity of 96.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 156.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 252.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 44,653 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 82.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.
Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile
Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study.
