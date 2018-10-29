Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (PTI) Director Acquires $270,000.00 in Stock

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,593.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PTI opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.93. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,086.77% and a negative return on equity of 96.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 156.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 252.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 44,653 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 82.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study.

