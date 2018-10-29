Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc (C)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 25,175,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 107,588,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,199,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,392 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,423,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,012,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,432,000 after purchasing an additional 824,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,802,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,412,000 after purchasing an additional 726,738 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.91.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $64.21 on Monday. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $165.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

