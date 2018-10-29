Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.91 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $267.10 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $254.77 and a one year high of $296.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a $1.2774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

