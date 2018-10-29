ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (SDOW) Shares Gap Up to $17.35

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $17.35. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 565006 shares traded.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.