Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFPT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

In other news, Director Michael M. Johnson sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $119,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,811.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.62, for a total transaction of $5,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,301,298.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,560 shares of company stock worth $27,215,422 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Proofpoint by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

PFPT stock traded up $4.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.17. 718,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,804. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $130.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.69 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

