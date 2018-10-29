Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 432,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,035,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,493,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,405,000 after buying an additional 64,606 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 66,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 34,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,259,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,323,676.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $411,000.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,847 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $45.92 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “$45.12” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised The Coca-Cola from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morningstar set a $49.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.68.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

