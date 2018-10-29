Price Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S Tr/SHORT TERM High YIE (SJNK)

Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S Tr/SHORT TERM High YIE (NYSEARCA:SJNK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S Tr/SHORT TERM High YIE during the 2nd quarter valued at $946,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S Tr/SHORT TERM High YIE by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S Tr/SHORT TERM High YIE during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,090,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR S Tr/SHORT TERM High YIE by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 68,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of SPDR S Tr/SHORT TERM High YIE by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 153,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.03. 2,527,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,894. SPDR S Tr/SHORT TERM High YIE has a 52 week low of $26.94 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1279 per share. This is an increase from SPDR S Tr/SHORT TERM High YIE’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st.

