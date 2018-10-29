Price Capital Management Inc. Invests $118,000 in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) Stock

Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $145,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPRX traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 233,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,054. The company has a market cap of $449.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.25. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $47.63.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 206.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FPRX. BidaskClub upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Five Prime Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Five Prime Therapeutics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Five Prime Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor.

