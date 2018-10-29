President Trump (PRES) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

President Trump (CURRENCY:PRES) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last week, President Trump has traded down 35.1% against the dollar. President Trump has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $891.00 worth of President Trump was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One President Trump token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00148642 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00244535 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $632.62 or 0.10001995 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012162 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

President Trump Token Profile

President Trump’s total supply is 57,968,072,167 tokens. The official website for President Trump is trump.2016coin.org . President Trump’s official Twitter account is @Pres_Coin

Buying and Selling President Trump

President Trump can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as President Trump directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire President Trump should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase President Trump using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

