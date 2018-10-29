Precision Drilling (PDS) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.58.

PDS opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.88. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $292.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.54 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Precision Drilling by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Precision Drilling by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 42,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 1,439.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 149,252 shares during the last quarter. 50.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

