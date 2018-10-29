Precision Drilling Corp (PDS) Position Decreased by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,313,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,400 shares during the quarter. Precision Drilling comprises about 1.4% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 138.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Precision Drilling by 112.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Precision Drilling by 55.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 42,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Precision Drilling by 1,439.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 149,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $3.80 to $3.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

Precision Drilling stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Precision Drilling Corp has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $734.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.88.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $292.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

