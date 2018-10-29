Power Integrations (POWI) Downgraded by Loop Capital to Hold

Loop Capital lowered shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on POWI. BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Power Integrations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Power Integrations from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of POWI stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.91. Power Integrations has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $86.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.95 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $35,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,838.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 2,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,314 shares of company stock worth $828,001. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Power Integrations by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Power Integrations by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Read More: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.