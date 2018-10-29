PolyOne Co. (POL) SVP Acquires $32,634.00 in Stock

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) SVP M. John Jr. Midea purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.08 per share, for a total transaction of $32,634.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,222.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
POL stock opened at $30.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. PolyOne Co. has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $47.48.
PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.93 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.72%. PolyOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 11.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 101,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in PolyOne by 14.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PolyOne by 14.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in PolyOne by 121.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 125,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PolyOne by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.
POL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Wellington Shields cut shares of PolyOne from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.
PolyOne Company Profile
PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.
