PolyOne Co. (POL) SVP Acquires $32,634.00 in Stock

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) SVP M. John Jr. Midea purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.08 per share, for a total transaction of $32,634.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,222.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

POL stock opened at $30.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. PolyOne Co. has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $47.48.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.93 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.72%. PolyOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is 31.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 11.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 101,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in PolyOne by 14.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PolyOne by 14.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in PolyOne by 121.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 125,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PolyOne by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

POL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Wellington Shields cut shares of PolyOne from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

