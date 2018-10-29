PolyOne Co. (POL) Holdings Boosted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.13% of PolyOne worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in PolyOne by 12.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PolyOne by 28.6% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in PolyOne by 16.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PolyOne by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 68,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PolyOne by 64.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POL opened at $30.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. PolyOne Co. has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.93 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PolyOne Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on POL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Wellington Shields lowered shares of PolyOne from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PolyOne from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other PolyOne news, Director Robert E. Abernathy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $306,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,209.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $872,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

