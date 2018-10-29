Pluralsight (PS) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Raymond James

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PS. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pluralsight from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Pluralsight from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. First Analysis reissued a positive rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pluralsight to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Pluralsight from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS opened at $22.12 on Thursday. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Pluralsight during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pluralsight by 164.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Pluralsight during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Pluralsight during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Pluralsight during the third quarter valued at about $340,000. 50.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

