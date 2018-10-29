Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Purchases 17,608 Shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTL EQUITY ETF (SCHF)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its position in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTL EQUITY ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the quarter. SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTL EQUITY ETF makes up 4.0% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned about 0.14% of SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTL EQUITY ETF worth $23,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTL EQUITY ETF during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTL EQUITY ETF by 1,005.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTL EQUITY ETF by 172.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTL EQUITY ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTL EQUITY ETF by 167.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.38. 1,807,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,642. SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTL EQUITY ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

