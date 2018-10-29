Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Invests $656,000 in INDEXIQ ETF TR/IQ HEDGE MULTI-STRA (QAI) Stock

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new position in shares of INDEXIQ ETF TR/IQ HEDGE MULTI-STRA (NYSEARCA:QAI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in INDEXIQ ETF TR/IQ HEDGE MULTI-STRA by 201.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc. bought a new stake in INDEXIQ ETF TR/IQ HEDGE MULTI-STRA during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in INDEXIQ ETF TR/IQ HEDGE MULTI-STRA during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in INDEXIQ ETF TR/IQ HEDGE MULTI-STRA during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in INDEXIQ ETF TR/IQ HEDGE MULTI-STRA during the third quarter worth approximately $445,000.

INDEXIQ ETF TR/IQ HEDGE MULTI-STRA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.72. 576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,285. INDEXIQ ETF TR/IQ HEDGE MULTI-STRA has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $33.13.

