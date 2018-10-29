Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates $42.00 Price Target for National-Oilwell Varco (NOV)

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) has been given a $42.00 price objective by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOV. Barclays boosted their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $35.89 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 5,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $238,097.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,801.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Clay C. Williams sold 465,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $22,283,707.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 811,642 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 510,850 shares of company stock worth $24,409,902. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 647,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,850,000 after purchasing an additional 136,046 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 123,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

