Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates “$23.00” Price Target for CVB Financial (CVBF)

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) has been given a $23.00 price objective by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CVBF. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.50 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 54,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,402. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $103.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.47 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 11.11%. CVB Financial’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 40,758 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,348,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,711 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 218,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

