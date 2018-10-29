Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates “$23.00” Price Target for CVB Financial (CVBF)

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) has been given a $23.00 price objective by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on CVBF. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.50 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.
NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 54,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,402. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 40,758 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,348,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,711 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 218,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
