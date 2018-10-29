Piper Jaffray Companies Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Oceaneering International (OII)

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oceaneering International in a report issued on Thursday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.16.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OII. Societe Generale set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

OII opened at $18.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.57 and a beta of 1.37. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director T Jay Collins sold 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $443,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

