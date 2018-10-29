Piggycoin (PIGGY) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Piggycoin (CURRENCY:PIGGY) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Piggycoin has a market cap of $253,546.00 and $0.00 worth of Piggycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Piggycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Piggycoin has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011458 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000234 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000433 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Piggycoin

Piggycoin (PIGGY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. Piggycoin’s total supply is 491,076,466 coins. The Reddit community for Piggycoin is /r/piggycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Piggycoin’s official website is piggy-coin.com . Piggycoin’s official Twitter account is @piggycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Piggycoin

Piggycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Piggycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Piggycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Piggycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

