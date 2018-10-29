Pico Holdings Inc (PICO) Holdings Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,393,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.19% of Pico worth $16,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PICO. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Pico during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Pico during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pico by 100.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pico by 15.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Pico stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. Pico Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Pico had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter.

PICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Pico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Pico from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

PICO Holdings, Inc engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

