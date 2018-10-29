Phoenixcoin (PXC) Market Cap Tops $172,302.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $172,302.00 and $50.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.52 or 0.02382065 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00639901 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018638 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00026924 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00024036 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009641 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015626 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 70,479,400 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

