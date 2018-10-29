Petmed Express (PETS) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

PETS has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum restated a sell rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Petmed Express in a report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Petmed Express has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.67.

PETS stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.55. Petmed Express has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $57.80.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Petmed Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Schweitzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Petmed Express by 36.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 20,634 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Petmed Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Petmed Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Petmed Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Petmed Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

