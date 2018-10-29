PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) and Chaparral Energy (CHAP) Head-To-Head Comparison

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Chaparral Energy does not pay a dividend.

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Chaparral Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust N/A N/A N/A Chaparral Energy -58.62% -13.28% -8.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Chaparral Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chaparral Energy $293.61 million 2.36 $923.05 million N/A N/A

Chaparral Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PermRock Royalty Trust and Chaparral Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 Chaparral Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

PermRock Royalty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.73%. Chaparral Energy has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.26%. Given Chaparral Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chaparral Energy is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats Chaparral Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

