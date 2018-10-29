Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE PBT opened at $7.50 on Monday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $349.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.57% and a return on equity of 5,732.62%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

