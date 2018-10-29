Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) Position Trimmed by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 47.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,104 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 55,787 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 90.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Perficient by 26.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,839,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Perficient by 1.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 185,751 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Perficient by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,385 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $22,978,000 after acquiring an additional 49,932 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $24.74 on Monday. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $861.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Perficient had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Perficient to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.