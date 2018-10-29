Penguin Coin (PENG) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Penguin Coin (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Penguin Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and Cryptopia. Penguin Coin has a market capitalization of $484,118.00 and approximately $7,390.00 worth of Penguin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Penguin Coin has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00148912 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00244248 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $629.65 or 0.09981410 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012108 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Penguin Coin Coin Profile

Penguin Coin’s total supply is 9,670,647,224 coins and its circulating supply is 5,670,647,224 coins. The official website for Penguin Coin is penguincoin.io . The Reddit community for Penguin Coin is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Penguin Coin’s official Twitter account is @coin_penguin

Penguin Coin Coin Trading

Penguin Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penguin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penguin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penguin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

