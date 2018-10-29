Pembroke Management LTD Sells 28,726 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its position in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,278,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,726 shares during the period. Pure Storage makes up approximately 3.4% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.55% of Pure Storage worth $33,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 66.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,114,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,940,000 after buying an additional 6,055,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 175.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,480,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,244,000 after buying an additional 1,581,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 165.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,322,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,458,000 after buying an additional 1,446,951 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 414.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,179,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,549,000 after buying an additional 1,755,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4,195.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,803,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,069,000 after buying an additional 1,761,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,401,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,106. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.35. Pure Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.32 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.07% and a negative return on equity of 30.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.55.

In other Pure Storage news, CEO Charles H. Giancarlo sold 54,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,510,025.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $126,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,417 shares of company stock worth $9,010,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

