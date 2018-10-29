Pembroke Management LTD Buys 65,670 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 60.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65,670 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $13,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,882,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,041,000 after purchasing an additional 648,424 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,064,000 after purchasing an additional 124,976 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 930,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,074,000 after purchasing an additional 118,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $71,949,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 517,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period.

SITE traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.41. 638,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,020. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.46. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $95.49.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $687.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, VP Joseph Ketter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $281,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,453.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,844,502.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,925 shares of company stock worth $17,395,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

