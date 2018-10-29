Pembroke Management LTD Acquires 116,441 Shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI)

Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 74.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,441 shares during the period. MGP Ingredients comprises about 2.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $21,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 11.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 12.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 21.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 13.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 20.0% during the third quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other news, Director George W. Page, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.36 per share, for a total transaction of $723,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,367.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 7,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $601,506.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,864 shares in the company, valued at $933,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,176,250 and have sold 20,475 shares worth $1,606,841. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGPI stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.00. 132,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 4.70. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $62.76 and a 12-month high of $99.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.96.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $88.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

