Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Receives $71.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.25.

PEGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of PEGA stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.80. 3,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 235.67, a PEG ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.07. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $67.95.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $196.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.24 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other Pegasystems news, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $29,716.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $55,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,869 shares of company stock worth $1,742,669 in the last three months. Insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 1,296.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after buying an additional 473,137 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth about $11,618,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 229.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 169,200 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 5,334.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 120,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 118,592 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1,431.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 93,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 87,299 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega sales automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega customer service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers, the right people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience and to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity.

