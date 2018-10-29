Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Position Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,550,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Paypal by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 367,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Paypal by 6.1% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 141,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 265,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $83.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Paypal’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Paypal to $92.00 and gave the company a “$88.22” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “$87.38” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $2,328,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,692,992.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock worth $6,875,960 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

