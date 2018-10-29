Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,035 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $24,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 154.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $119,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $132,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $149,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAYC opened at $124.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $74.35 and a 12-month high of $164.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.53, for a total transaction of $627,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $327,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,968 shares of company stock valued at $12,183,436. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

