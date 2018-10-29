PAXEX (PAXEX) Hits Market Capitalization of $61,975.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, PAXEX has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $61,975.00 and approximately $1,456.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003905 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000451 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000854 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000154 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012061 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 16,100,715 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,923 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

