Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Handler now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $867.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.65 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 405,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 153,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 43,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.