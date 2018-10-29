Pascal Lite (PASL) Price Hits $0.0126 on Top Exchanges

Pascal Lite (CURRENCY:PASL) traded down 37.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Pascal Lite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pascal Lite has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Pascal Lite has a market cap of $107,218.00 and $1,135.00 worth of Pascal Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pascal Lite Coin Profile

Pascal Lite is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 1st, 2017. Pascal Lite’s total supply is 8,516,750 coins. The official website for Pascal Lite is pascallite.com . Pascal Lite’s official Twitter account is @PASLLITE1

Buying and Selling Pascal Lite

Pascal Lite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pascal Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pascal Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

