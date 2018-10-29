Paracle Advisors LLC Purchases 2,381 Shares of VANGUARD Mun Bd/TAX-EXEMPT BD Ix FD (VTEB)

Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD Mun Bd/TAX-EXEMPT BD Ix FD (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD Mun Bd/TAX-EXEMPT BD Ix FD were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD Mun Bd/TAX-EXEMPT BD Ix FD by 27.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD Mun Bd/TAX-EXEMPT BD Ix FD by 12.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 221,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD Mun Bd/TAX-EXEMPT BD Ix FD by 64.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD Mun Bd/TAX-EXEMPT BD Ix FD by 218.8% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD Mun Bd/TAX-EXEMPT BD Ix FD by 112.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,894,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.25. 9,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,871. VANGUARD Mun Bd/TAX-EXEMPT BD Ix FD has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

