Paracle Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in LATTICE STRATEG/U S EQUITY STRATEGY (ROUS)

Paracle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LATTICE STRATEG/U S EQUITY STRATEGY (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,002 shares during the quarter. LATTICE STRATEG/U S EQUITY STRATEGY accounts for 1.0% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in LATTICE STRATEG/U S EQUITY STRATEGY were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROUS. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in LATTICE STRATEG/U S EQUITY STRATEGY by 951.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,286,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,390 shares during the period. Lattice Strategies LLC lifted its position in LATTICE STRATEG/U S EQUITY STRATEGY by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lattice Strategies LLC now owns 837,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,234,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in LATTICE STRATEG/U S EQUITY STRATEGY by 126.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in LATTICE STRATEG/U S EQUITY STRATEGY by 19.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in LATTICE STRATEG/U S EQUITY STRATEGY in the second quarter worth $468,000.

Get LATTICE STRATEG/U S EQUITY STRATEGY alerts:

ROUS stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 57,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,290. LATTICE STRATEG/U S EQUITY STRATEGY has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $33.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LATTICE STRATEG/U S EQUITY STRATEGY (NYSEARCA:ROUS).

Receive News & Ratings for LATTICE STRATEG/U S EQUITY STRATEGY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATTICE STRATEG/U S EQUITY STRATEGY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.