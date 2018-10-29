Palouse Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. J M Smucker makes up about 2.2% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of J M Smucker worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the second quarter worth $109,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the second quarter worth $122,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the third quarter worth $154,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the second quarter worth $181,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,500 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SJM stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.71. The company had a trading volume of 847,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $96.13 and a one year high of $133.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research cut J M Smucker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 target price on J M Smucker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.62.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.