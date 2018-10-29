Palo Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCP in the first quarter worth approximately $7,672,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCP by 31.5% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 17,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of HCP by 7.0% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 55,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of HCP by 42.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of HCP by 24.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 180,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 34,911 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HCP opened at $26.49 on Monday. HCP, Inc. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.28.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.27). HCP had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $469.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. HCP’s payout ratio is 75.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of HCP in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HCP in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HCP from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.54.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

