Palo Capital Inc. Invests $162,000 in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,273,000 after buying an additional 457,134 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,431,000. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 40,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 125,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Heidi Miller sold 13,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $604,347.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,642.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sastre bought 1,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.37 per share, with a total value of $47,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $43.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.02%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

