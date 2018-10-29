Palo Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,763 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,232.4% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 392.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU opened at $47.00 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $58.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2738 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.