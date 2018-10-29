Palo Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,175 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $107.33 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.2372 dividend. This is an increase from iShares National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

