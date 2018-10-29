Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (PTIE) Short Interest Up 62.7% in October

Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,465,673 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the September 28th total of 1,515,735 shares. Approximately 17.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,596,167 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PTIE opened at $1.22 on Monday. Pain Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.62.

Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.29.

In other news, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $63,426.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,841.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund sold 1,256,000 shares of Pain Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $1,281,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,968,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,705 in the last ninety days. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pain Therapeutics stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIE) by 152.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,062 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.55% of Pain Therapeutics worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pain Therapeutics

Pain Therapeutics, Inc develops drugs for nervous system disorders in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is REMOXY, a proprietary abuse-deterrent oral formulation of oxycodone to treat severe chronic pain. It is also developing FENROCK, a proprietary abuse-deterrent transdermal pain patch for pain relief; PTI-125, a small molecule drug candidate to treat Alzheimer's disease; and PTI-125DX, a blood-based diagnostic/biomarker to detect Alzheimer's disease.

