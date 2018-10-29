Pacton Gold (PAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.30

Shares of Pacton Gold Inc (CVE:PAC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 347190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Pacton Gold Company Profile (CVE:PAC)

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, uranium, and lithium. It has option agreements to own a 100% interest in the Tully West Gold Property located west of the Tully/Timmins North Gold Deposit in Ontario; and interests in mineral claims located in the Red Lake Mining District in Ontario, as well as the Birch Gold Property located in Ontario; Lincoln Property, a lithium project in Nevada; Uchi Gold Property located in Ontario; and Bellary Dome project located in Mt.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacton Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacton Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.