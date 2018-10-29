PACCAR (PCAR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $64.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PACCAR’s quarterly and yearly earnings have been rising. In third-quarter 2018, the company’s earnings per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, it improved year over year. The company’s class 8 truck retail sales are rising primarily due to a robust economy and strong freight demand, which is expected to drive its financials. Increasing profits and positive cash flow has enabled the company to pursue an active capital deployment policy. Also, it is well-positioned in its key markets on the back of its strong cash flow, enabling it to undertake capital investments and research and development expenses. However, rise in commodity prices and tough competition in the commercial truck market is concerns for the company.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PACCAR from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PACCAR from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price objective on PACCAR and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.73.

PCAR stock opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $79.69.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

In other news, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $370,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,538.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $38,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,216.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9,286.5% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 902,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,908,000 after purchasing an additional 892,716 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 934.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 869,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,935,000 after purchasing an additional 785,295 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 486.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 469,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,117,000 after purchasing an additional 389,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,794,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,053,000 after purchasing an additional 389,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in PACCAR by 164.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

