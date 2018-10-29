Oracle Co. (ORCL) Stake Raised by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 3.0% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $218,896,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 304,726 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 76.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 482,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $21,278,000 after purchasing an additional 209,853 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Oracle by 13.7% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 32,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 16.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $177,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,814.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $6,707,277.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,248,965 in the last ninety days. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $47.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Nomura set a $58.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.